Artists Wanted for Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival

The 25th annual Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival is scheduled for Oct. 4. Applications are now being accepted from artists who would like their paintings and photographs displayed and judged. The deadline is Sept. 26.

This is a great venue for artists to showcase their work, and to have the chance to win cash prizes for the “Juried Art” and “Peoples Choice” awards. The artists also may choose to make their art available for sale.

The festival will open with an evening reception at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. The Fine Art Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4.

Registration forms and rules can be acquired from the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department administration office, at 615 S. McClelland St., or downloaded at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us/3087-FineArtShowApplication.pdf.

For more information, call 805.925.0951, ext. 260.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.