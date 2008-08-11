Foresters Overcome Slow Start to Continue World Series Run

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Vienna (Va.) Senators 11-6 on Sunday in their third game of the NBC World Series.

Vienna was ranked No. 2 in the nation by Perfect Game Crosschecker coming into the game.

Forester starter Mike Ojala had been sick for the days leading up to the game, and the illness took a toll at the start of the game. He gave up three walks, a hit by pitch, two doubles and five runs without recording an out. Mike Ford saved the day. He pitched a brilliant eight innings of relief, giving up one run. His performance was key because the Foresters have been hurting for starters all tournament.

Kevin Keyes and Cameron Rupp, freshmen from the University of Texas, came up big. Keyes hit a home run, triple and double, and was left in the on-deck circle, unable to complete the cycle, as the Foresters’ last out was made in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rupp’s sixth-inning solo shot put the Foresters ahead 7-6 and a clutch, two outs, bases loaded single sealed the deal.

In an odd play, Vienna intentionally walked Erik Castro with runners on second and third, who was 0-3 coming into the at bat, to face Rupp, who had just hit his home run the inning before. The strategy didn’t pay off as the Foresters built a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, and Matt Evers sealed the game by shutting out the Senators in the ninth.

Eddie Siegel is sports information director for the Santa Barbara Foresters.



Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Mujica cf…............... 3 1 0 0 Mozingo, Chad cf…........ 3 1 1 1

Henry 2b…................ 3 1 0 1 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 1 2 0

Townsend 1b…............. 4 1 1 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 2 2 3

Brown dh…................ 4 1 0 1 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 5 1 1 0

Harris lf…............... 3 1 2 2 Keyes, Kevin rf…......... 4 3 3 3

Kuroczko 3b…............. 1 0 1 2 Castro, Erik dh…......... 3 0 0 0

Sullivan ss…............. 4 0 1 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 2 3 4

Walker c…................ 4 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 3 0 0 0

Haney c…................ 0 0 0 0 Cook, Ryan 2b…........... 4 1 2 0

Goulas rf…............... 4 1 1 0 Ojala, Mike p…........... 0 0 0 0

Alessio p…............... 0 0 0 0 Ford, Mike p…........... 0 0 0 0

Hald p…................. 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0

Cantrell p…............. 0 0 0 0

Maune p…................ 0 0 0 0

Griffin p….............. 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 30 6 6 6 Totals….................. 34 11 14 11

DP - Senators 1; Foresters 2. LOB - Senators 7; Foresters 5. 2B - Harris; Kuroczko;

Goulas; Oliver; Keyes. 3B - Keyes. HR - Keyes; Rupp. HBP - Brown. SH - Mujica. SF -

Oliver.

Vienna Senators IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Alessio ................... 2.0 4 4 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 10 2 1

Hald L…................. 2.2 3 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 10 12 6 1

Cantrell .................. 2.0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 4 2

Maune ..................... 0.0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0

Griffin ................... 1.1 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 9 3 0

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Ojala, Mike ............... 0.0 2 5 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 0 0

Ford, Mike W,2-2…....... 8.0 4 1 1 4 6 0 0 0 0 25 30 7 9

Evers, Matt ............... 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 1 1

HBP - by Ojala (Brown).

Strikeouts - Townsend; Brown; Harris; Sullivan; Walker 2; Goulas; Rupp; Cook. Walks

- Mujica; Henry 2; Townsend; Harris; Kuroczko 3; Mozingo 2; Oliver; Castro; Nicol.

Ojala faced 6 batters in the 1st.

Maune faced 1 batter in the 7th.

Play-by-Play

Vienna Senators starters: 0/cf Mujica; 0/2b Henry; 0/1b Townsend; 0/dh Brown; 0/lf

Harris; 0/3b Kuroczko; 0/ss Sullivan; 0/c Walker; 0/rf Goulas; 0/p Alessio;

SB Foresters starters: 30/cf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill;

44/rf Keyes; 4/dh Castro; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 29/2b Cook; 13/p Ojala;

Vienna Senators 1st - Mujica walked. Henry walked; Mujica advanced to second.

Townsend walked; Henry advanced to second; Mujica advanced to third. Brown hit by

pitch, RBI; Townsend advanced to second; Henry advanced to third; Mujica scored.

Harris doubled, 2 RBI; Brown advanced to third; Townsend scored; Henry scored.

Kuroczko doubled, 2 RBI; Harris scored; Brown scored. Ford to p for Ojala. Sullivan

grounded out to ss. Walker struck out swinging. Goulas popped up to 1b. 5 runs, 2

hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo walked. Goetz singled, bunt; Mozingo advanced to

second. Oliver doubled, 2 RBI; Goetz scored; Mozingo scored. Medchill popped up to

lf. Keyes homered, 2 RBI; Oliver scored. Castro popped up to 3b. Rupp struck out

swinging. 4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vienna Senators 2nd - Mujica grounded out to ss. Henry flied out to cf.

Townsend grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Nicol grounded out to c. Cook struck out swinging. Mozingo

singled. Mozingo out at second p to 1b to ss, picked off. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 0 LOB.

Vienna Senators 3rd - Brown struck out swinging. Harris walked. Kuroczko

walked; Harris advanced to second. Sullivan struck out swinging. Walker popped up to

1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Hald to p for Alessio. Goetz popped up to lf. Oliver

walked. Medchill grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Oliver out on the play.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vienna Senators 4th - Goulas doubled. Mujica grounded out to 3b, SAC, bunt;

Goulas advanced to third. Henry grounded out to 3b, RBI; Goulas scored. Townsend

grounded out to p. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Keyes tripled. Castro popped up to 3b. Rupp singled, RBI;

Keyes scored. Nicol walked; Rupp advanced to second. Cook singled; Nicol advanced to

second; Rupp advanced to third. Mozingo flied out to lf, RBI; Rupp scored. Goetz

flied out to rf. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Vienna Senators 5th - Brown grounded out to ss. Harris singled. Kuroczko

walked; Harris advanced to second. Sullivan grounded into double play 2b to ss to

1b; Kuroczko out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Oliver popped up to 1b. Medchill flied out to cf. Cantrell

to p for Alessio. Keyes popped up to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vienna Senators 6th - Walker struck out swinging. Goulas struck out swinging.

Mujica popped up to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Castro popped up to 2b. Rupp homered, RBI. Nicol popped up

to c. Cook grounded out to 3b. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vienna Senators 7th - Henry flied out to cf. Townsend singled. Brown grounded

into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Townsend out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Mozingo flied out to cf. Goetz grounded out to 2b. Oliver

singled. Maune to p for Cantrell. Medchill singled; Oliver advanced to third.

Griffin to p for Maune. Keyes doubled, RBI; Medchill advanced to third; Oliver

scored. Castro walked. Rupp singled, 2 RBI; Castro advanced to third; Keyes scored;

Medchill scored. Nicol popped up to 3b. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Vienna Senators 8th - Harris struck out swinging. Kuroczko walked. Sullivan

singled; Kuroczko advanced to second. Walker popped up to ss. Goulas popped up to

ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Haney to c for Walker. Cook singled. Mozingo walked; Cook

advanced to second. Goetz singled, bunt; Mozingo advanced to second; Cook advanced

to third. Oliver flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Mozingo advanced to third; Cook scored.

Evers to p for Ford. Mozingo out at third p to 3b, picked off. Medchill flied out to

lf. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Vienna Senators 9th - Mujica grounded out to 2b. Henry walked. Townsend

struck out swinging. Brown flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Line score

SB Foresters 11, Vienna Senators 6 (Aug 10, 2008 at Wichita, KS)

———————————————————————————————————

Vienna Senators….. 500 100 000 - 6 6 0

SB Foresters…..... 400 201 31X - 11 14 0 (36-16)

———————————————————————————————————

Pitchers: Vienna Senators - Alessio; Hald(3); Cantrell(5); Maune(7); Griffin(7). SB Foresters -

Ojala; Ford(1); Evers(9).

Win-Ford(2-2) Loss-Hald T- A-0

HR SBF - Keyes; Rupp.

Ojala faced 6 batters in the 1st.

Maune faced 1 batter in the 7th.