Santa Barbara Racers Sail Through Championships

Nearly 60 competitors ages 7 to 14 compete at the U.S. Sabot National Championship in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club and the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association hosted the U.S. Sabot National Championship over the weekend.

Fifty-eight competitors ages 7 to 14 raced under excellent conditions off of West Beach and south of Stearns Wharf.

In Class A, Chris Vilicich of King Harbor Yacht Club took first place; local sailor Cuyler Zimmerman took sixth.

In Class B, the winner was Cole Sakomoto, also of King Harbor Yacht Club. SBYC sailors included Lucas Pierce, who placed eighth, and Carson Shevitz placed 13th in class.

In the C Fleet, Jane Clarke of Del Rey Yacht Club finished first, with Santa Barbara sailors Matt Marino placing fourth, James Dreben in seventh, Mattie Pierce in 15th and Dominic Grisingher in 23rd.

Click here for complete results.