Santa Maria’s Children’s Library Closed Starting Monday

In the third of four “rolling closures” of the old Santa Maria Main Public Library, the first-floor children’s library will be closed to the public starting Monday.

The old library has already seen the closure of the second floor and the first-floor fiction and periodicals room.

This means that the last section of the library to remain open will be the first-floor Popular Library, which contains videos and audio books and the main counter. It will be open through Friday.

Looking ahead, the entire old library is scheduled to be closed Saturday, which will give city staff members one week to finalize preparations at the new library for its grand opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.