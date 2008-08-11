Santa Maria’s Children’s Library Closed Starting Monday

In the third of four “rolling closures” of the old Santa Maria Main Public Library, the first-floor children’s library will be closed to the public starting Monday.
The old library has already seen the closure of the second floor and the first-floor fiction and periodicals room.
This means that the last section of the library to remain open will be the first-floor Popular Library, which contains videos and audio books and the main counter. It will be open through Friday.
Looking ahead, the entire old library is scheduled to be closed Saturday, which will give city staff members one week to finalize preparations at the new library for its grand opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.
Visit the City’s Web site at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us for the grand opening day schedule, information about the prize drawing, construction photos, library history, video about the new library and much more.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.