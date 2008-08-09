State Street Flags a Banner Opportunity for Groups

Ever wonder why those matching flags are always lining both sides of State Street downtown?

The lackadaisical vibrance of State Street is full of hard-to-miss colorful elements: the throngs of tourists mixing with snake handlers, ice cream shops, shoe stores, ethnic restaurants, day drinkers and street musicians.

Against this frenzied backdrop of activity flies a subtler version of State Street color. Lining both sides of the street are matching flags that flap in the wind for blocks and blocks. The flags usually bear little resemblance to the seasonal events of the larger world, and are mysteriously replaced every other week or two.

Sometimes, equally mysterious are the images on the flags themselves: a close-up of a woman’s face against a purple background, a cluster of stick figures with arms extended, and — during Fiesta weekend — the seemingly unrelated image of a medieval castle.

It’s all part of the State Street Flag Program, which is operated by the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit group whose members tend to be connected to downtown businesses.

Despite how the flags might seem almost random to the casual observer, there is a method to the madness.

The mission of the 10-year-old program is to celebrate downtown events and local organizations in an aesthetically pleasing way, without becoming a venue for advertising.

In an effort to keep the program noncommercial, it is open only to nonprofit organizations.

The price for participating is steep. Producing the necessary 125 flags can run up to $12,000, and participants must pay an annual $600 fee to the organization.

Yet, demand is high. All told, about 30 organizations participate in the program, and include entities such as the Navy League of Santa Barbara, Heal The Ocean, GaySantaBarbara.org, the Santa Barbara Symphony and The Big Dog Parade. (Click here to see all the flags in the program.)

In an effort to keep the flags aesthetically vibrant, the nonprofit organizations must abide by a stringent code of rules, the most noteworthy being a strong discouragement of lettering.

“If you really research the history of banners and flags, you’ll see most commonly and historically they do not have words on them,” said Jennifer Rose, the Downtown Organization’s operations director.

However, if a nonprofit group is able to convince the Downtown Organization’s flag committee that some words are a must, then the space taken up by the lettering can amount to no more than 3 percent of the flag’s total surface area.

For example, the bottom of this week’s flag reveals, in small letters, the name of the sponsoring organization: the Alzheimer’s Association of California Central Coast.

The more prominent part of the association’s flag features its national logo: the profile of a human head joined to a beaker representing the research that could hold the key to a cure.

In a sense, it might seem odd that organizations would scramble to spend so much money to be a part of something so abstract.

Local Alzheimer’s Association communications director Catherine Remak said it’s worth it. “It’s just another avenue of exposure for us,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association flag will be up until Friday, and is a prelude to the organization’s annual Memory Walk, which begins at Chase Palm Park at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, Navy League spokesman Doug Crawford agrees that the program is worth every penny — and his flags don’t include any lettering.

“It gives us an opportunity to show support for the troops,” he said.

The Navy League’s flag has spawned a degree of controversy. Some people have complained in letters to the editors of local newspapers about the flag’s image: three fighter jets silhouetted against a sun or moon above an aircraft carrier at sea.

“We’ve definitely had some people saying it represents war,” Crawford said.

Of course, Crawford begs to differ. “It’s really more about peace through strength,” he said.

Most people, he added, don’t realize that a large share of the Navy’s charge is less about waging war than about protecting the world’s sea commerce.

The Navy League’s flags fly in late February and early March, and coincide with the group’s annual campaign encouraging students and others to send postcards of appreciation to troops. The 54-year-old chapter is the largest in the country among cities without a port, he added.

The city of Santa Barbara has little to do with the program, although it owns the poles on which the flags are hung.

Until about four years ago, the city took a more active role. The program was still operated by the Downtown Organization, but the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission would weigh in on the designs. At the urging of the city’s legal counsel, Steve Wiley, the city dropped the practice, for fear of getting into a legal dispute related to being the arbiter of which organizations can and cannot fly flags.

“We didn’t want to be the umpire in these disputes,” he said.

Most of the flags are produced by The Flag Factory in Carpinteria.

Back in the day, the flags were silk-screened, but today they are done mostly digitally, in part because the organizations tend to submit designs that are too detailed for silk-screen technology, said Brad Stint, a graphic artist at The Flag Factory.

“It’s kind of like your ink-jet printer,” he said. “The printer inks right onto a white piece of nylon.”

Some of the older flags, though, are silk-screened. These include the purple one with a close-up of a woman’s face. That flag is flown by the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center in April to coincide with Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Another is the one with white stick figures against a red background. That flag is put up by the drug- and alcohol-awareness group Fighting Back in October, to coincide with Red Ribbon Week honoring Drug Enforcement Administration undercover Officer Enrique Camarena, who was killed in the line of duty in 1985.

Oh, and that one depicting the castle? Turns out it’s not completely random, either.

That one was designed by the founder of the program, the late Paul Mills, a vexillologist, which, according to the Downtown Organization’s Web site, translates into “one who studies flags.” His charge was to design a variation of the city flag for Fiesta. Like his flag, the city flag depicts the castle.

The castle is meant to signify the home of St. Barbara, in whose honor the city is named. (According to lore, the persecuted Christian was trapped inside the tower when she was executed, in 306 A.D.)

The city flag is aligned horizontally, but Mills’ flag is vertical, so it can be hung from the poles.

When the State Street Flag Program first started, Mills’ flag would fly at least a couple times a year. Now, with the population of the program at an all-time high, it hangs only for Fiesta, Rose said.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]