Westmont’s Beebe Elected to Board of Directors at United Way

The college president will help the nonprofit agency serve Santa Barbara County.

Gayle Beebe, Ph.D., has been elected to the board of directors of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Beebe is the president of Westmont College in Montecito. He previously served as president of Spring Arbor University in Michigan for seven years and as dean of the School of Theology at Azusa Pacific University.

Beebe holds master’s degrees in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in philosophy of religion and in theology from Claremont Graduate University and in business administration in strategic management from the Peter F. Drucker School at Claremont Graduate University.

He completed his doctorate in philosophy of religion and theology from Claremont Graduate University in 1997.

He has published numerous academic articles and edited several publications. He spent five years working with Richard Foster, Dallas Willard, Lynda Graybeal and Thomas Oden to write the acclaimed

United Way of Santa Barbara County has served the local community since its founding in 1923, and through its Power of Partnership Initiative improves the lives of children, families and seniors by connecting and empowering resources.

