La Brea Fire: Air Quality Watch Issued for Santa Barbara County

The smoke advisory applies particularly to the northern area of the county

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Monday issued an air quality watch for Santa Barbara County, with particular attention to the northern areas of the county.

Smoke from the La Brea Fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest could affect air quality. It is considered only an air quality watch at this time; changing weather and fire conditions will determine whether areas of the county are affected.

Smoke may be visible in areas of the county even when ground-level air quality is not affected. People with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke is in the area.

The air quality watch will be updated Tuesday, or as conditions warrant.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.