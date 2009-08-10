Red Cross Giving Away Tickets to Twitter Followers

Follow the 'tweets' to win entry to the 'Gala in the Grecian Gardens'

With its “Gala in the Grecian Gardens” fundraiser set for Aug. 29, the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has created a fun way for guests to win free tickets, drinks and even a deluxe VIP package for the event.

The Red Cross’ Twitter representatives will be at various locations in Santa Barbara during August wearing “Red Cross Goes Greek” shirts. Cryptic clues for their location will be given on Twitter, and the first person to find them wins the day’s prize for the ancient Greece-themed event.

The steps are simple: Follow the local Red Cross on Twitter — @SBRedCross — and look for “tweets” announcing that a “search is on” with a few location clues. Be the first to find the group and mention that “a little birdie” sent you, and win one of the prizes. Tweets will happen six times throughout the month.

Prizes include one pair of VIP tickets, four pairs of general tickets and one special package of four VIP tickets and drink coins.

Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.687.1331. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for VIP.

This year’s “Gala in the Grecian Gardens” will feature dancing, Greek mythological figures and the flavors of Greece, on the grounds of Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. All proceeds will benefit the Red Cross chapter.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.