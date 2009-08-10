SBCC Complies with State’s Increase in Enrollment Fee

The California Assembly on July 28 increased the enrollment fee for all California community colleges from $20 to $26 per unit, effective this fall. As a result, the enrollment fee for SBCC also has increased, from $20 to $26 per unit. The change took effect Friday.

For students who are on Board of Governors fee waivers, the amount of the waiver will be automatically increased to cover the change in enrollment fees. High school students enrolled in SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Program are not affected by the fee increase.

“We are mindful that this increase may present financial challenges for some of our students,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC’s superintendent/president. “However, students may be eligible for fee waivers, federal and state grants, scholarships, loans or work study programs. I encourage current and prospective students to contact our Financial Aid Office for more information.”

Click here for more detailed information about the fee increase. For more information about student financial aid, click here, or visit or call the SBCC Financial Aid Office at 805.965.0581 x 2716.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.