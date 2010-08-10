Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Announces Three Promotions

Lia Dunne, Bonnie Zappacosta and Ellyn Cole move into management roles

By Bonnie Zappacosta | August 10, 2010 | 1:31 p.m.

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, a Santa Barbara-based accounting and consulting firm, has promoted three team members — Lia Dunne, Bonnie Zappacosta and Ellyn Cole — to management positions.

Dunne joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in 2004 and was recently promoted to audit manager.

Dunne has experience in coordinating, managing and executing audit and accounting engagements, and specializes in internal control studies. She has the opportunity to work with a highly diverse client mix, including for-profit and nonprofit organizations and industries such as health care and manufacturing.

Before working at BPW, she worked at a big-four accounting firm for two years.

Lia Dunne
Lia Dunne

Dunne is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, where she serves as a member of the Santa Barbara Chapter’s Audit Training Committee.

A graduate of UCSB, Dunne received a bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in professional writing.

Zappacosta has recently been promoted to marketing manager at BPW, where she orchestrates the firm’s marketing efforts, provides creative direction to support the firm’s brand, and manages and promotes BPW’s corporate citizenship initiatives. She is experienced in graphic design, public relations and advertising.

Bonnie Zappacosta
Bonnie Zappacosta

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Zappacosta received a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in journalism. She recently obtained her professional certificate in graphic design and visual communication from UCSB.

She serves as an associate director on the board of Old Spanish Days, sits on the Event Committee for the local nonprofit organization CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation) and volunteers as an ambassador for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Cole, the firm’s newest tax manager, joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in 2006. She focuses her expertise in tax planning and compliance, with a specialty in foreign tax issues.

Ellyn Cole
Ellyn Cole

She has experience working with a wide array of entities, from high-net-worth individuals to corporations. She is also a member of the firm’s estate planning group, which is dedicated to assisting clients with both basic and sophisticated estate planning needs.

Cole graduated from USC, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business taxation.

She is a member of both the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 