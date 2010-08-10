Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Announces Three Promotions

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, a Santa Barbara-based accounting and consulting firm, has promoted three team members — Lia Dunne, Bonnie Zappacosta and Ellyn Cole — to management positions.

Dunne joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in 2004 and was recently promoted to audit manager.

Dunne has experience in coordinating, managing and executing audit and accounting engagements, and specializes in internal control studies. She has the opportunity to work with a highly diverse client mix, including for-profit and nonprofit organizations and industries such as health care and manufacturing.

Before working at BPW, she worked at a big-four accounting firm for two years.

Dunne is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, where she serves as a member of the Santa Barbara Chapter’s Audit Training Committee.

A graduate of UCSB, Dunne received a bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in professional writing.

Zappacosta has recently been promoted to marketing manager at BPW, where she orchestrates the firm’s marketing efforts, provides creative direction to support the firm’s brand, and manages and promotes BPW’s corporate citizenship initiatives. She is experienced in graphic design, public relations and advertising.

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Zappacosta received a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in journalism. She recently obtained her professional certificate in graphic design and visual communication from UCSB.

She serves as an associate director on the board of Old Spanish Days, sits on the Event Committee for the local nonprofit organization CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation) and volunteers as an ambassador for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Cole, the firm’s newest tax manager, joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in 2006. She focuses her expertise in tax planning and compliance, with a specialty in foreign tax issues.

She has experience working with a wide array of entities, from high-net-worth individuals to corporations. She is also a member of the firm’s estate planning group, which is dedicated to assisting clients with both basic and sophisticated estate planning needs.

Cole graduated from USC, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business taxation.

She is a member of both the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.