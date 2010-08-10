First District Residents Needed for County Boards, Commissions

The application deadline is Sept. 17 for a variety of open positions

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking community members who live in the First District and are interested in serving on the following boards and commissions: Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Commission for Women, the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and the Veterans Services Advisory Committee.

“Serving on a board or commission is a wonderful opportunity for area residents to become actively involved with local government and their community,” Carbajal said. “I welcome and encourage those with an interest in serving on one of these commissions to apply for one of the current vacancies.”

Applicants must reside within the First District of Santa Barbara County and will, in some cases, need to meet eligibility requirements specific to the commissions. The following is a brief description of the commissions:

» Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems: Advises the county and the public on matters relating to county alcohol and drug programs, including budget, strategic planning and programming. Open to all members of the public, including those who have received drug and/or alcohol treatment or rehabilitation services.

» Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council: Advises the air pollution control officer and board of directors in matters related to attainment and maintenance planning to meet air quality standards and development and promulgation of air pollution control rules and other policy issues. Technical experience in the field is recommended.

» Commission for Women: Advises the Board of Supervisors in critical areas affecting women and promotes the well-being and equal status of women in Santa Barbara County.

» Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee: Advises the Board of Supervisors and other county departments in issues relating to preservation and interpretation of historic sites and structures in the county unincorporated area.

» Veterans’ Services Advisory Committee: Ensures that each veteran and/or his or her family obtain entitlement benefits for which they may be eligible.

For an application form, click here or call Carbajal’s office at 805.568.2186.

The application deadline is Sept. 17.

— Jeremy Tittle is an executive staff assistant to First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.