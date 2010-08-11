Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:16 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Council Sends City Staff Back to Work on General Plan Updates

Consensus proves elusive as debate continues over residential development densities, downtown parking and affordable housing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 11, 2010 | 2:30 a.m.

After more than 100 General Plan update meetings, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday sent staff back to work up final documents for the environmental impact report, housing and land use elements.

Even now, consensus was hard to find on the dais, as debate continues over residential development densities, downtown parking and affordable housing.

No decisions are final, but there has been scattered support for the Planning Commission’s hybrid model, which is a patchwork of the various growth alternatives.

Specific densities — calculated in dwelling units per acre — are undecided, but council members supported pushing for smaller units and more rental housing. Luxury, bulky projects and “steroidal” studios, as Councilman Bendy White called them, have resulted in a shaky consensus of pushing future development toward workforce housing for more moderate incomes rather than large, expensive for-sale units.

Realistically, rental housing is the only affordable housing in town, Councilman Dale Francisco said. He and others said they doubted that affordable or inclusionary housing would be built in the downtown area where land is the most expensive. Already, more than half of the city’s residents are renters.

There were also concerns with parking space allotments for new residential developments and increased downtown parking congestion.

While there will be no changes to the low-density, single-family neighborhood areas of the city, the higher density parts of the city (especially the west downtown area) and rental areas are likely to be the focus of development.

The staff will return to the council with final documents in a matter of weeks, when the city’s elected officials will need to find five votes among them to adopt the updated general plan and begin the implementation process.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 