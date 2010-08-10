Gerald Carpenter: Watchword is Elegance for Last ‘Tuesday at Eight’

It seems impossible that the final “Tuesday at Eight” concert could be upon us already, but you know what they say about the passage of time when you’re enjoying yourself. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the star-studded faculty of the Music Academy of the West — with a handful of academy fellows — will take the Hahn Hall stage for the last time this summer.

The program (and players) will consist of Camille Saint-Saëns’ Sonata in G Major for Bassoon and Piano, Opus 168 (with Dennis Michel on bassoon and John Churchwell on piano); Ingolf Dahl’s Music for Brass Instruments/Brass Quintet 1944 (with Josef Burgstaller and an academy fellow on trumpets, Eli Epstein on horn, Ralph Sauer on trombone and an academy fellow on tuba); Jean Émile Auguste Bernard’s Divertissement for Doubled Wind Quintet, Opus 36 (with Adrian Spence and an Academy Fellow on flutes, Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida and an academy fellow on oboes, Richie Hawley and an academy fellow on clarinets, and Epstein and an academy fellow on horns); Robert Schumann’s Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Opus 94 (with DeAlmeida on oboe and Warren Jones on piano); and Felix Mendelssohn’s Trio No. 2 in C-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 66 (with Kathleen Winkler on violin, David Geber on cello and Jones on piano).

The accent is on woodwinds, and on elegance. The Saint-Saëns and Schumann pieces are delectable sweets, irresistible. The Mendelssohn is, like everything he wrote, dreamy perfection — and what a trio to play it!

Despite Dahl’s many deep and complex associations with the 20th-century avant garde — he was a vocal coach and chorus master for the world premieres of Alban Berg’s Lulu and Paul Hindemith’s Mathis der Maler; produced a composer-approved performing translation of Arnold Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire in English; was asked by Igor Stravinsky to create a two-piano version of the Danses concertantes; and so forth — his own music is surprisingly pleasant and accessible. As for Bernard, he was a fine, rather conservative French composer, whose works were rather eclipsed by the Impressionists. The Divertissement is one of his best-known works.

I note that Spence is sitting in as a “special guest.” Unless I’ve missed something, this must be his first appearance at the academy — a long time coming, and one can only wish for many happy returns.

Admission to “Tuesdays at Eight” is $35. For tickets and more information about the Music Academy, click here or call 805.969.8787.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .