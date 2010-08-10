Santa Barbara Lingerie Store Wins Magazine’s ‘Best’ Award

Purrmission Lingerie, 18 W. Calle Laureles in Santa Barbara, has won the prestigious Intima Magazine Best Shop Award for all of North America.

Up against more than 150 competitors specially chosen by Intima Magazine and voted by the lingerie industry’s outstanding European vendors, Purrmission accepted one of five glass sculptures handmade in Ravenna, Italy, given by the CEO of the Chantelle Group, in the heart of New York City at the Marquee Night Club.

“I am thrilled to receive the Best of Intima award in response to the services that Purrmission is able to provide to the outstanding women in our community,” said Purrmission owner Melanie Doctors, aka Miss Kitty. “It is our mission to empower those women and provide an intimate setting where they can flourish in their femininity.”

Intima Magazine is a European-based publication that specializes in international trends in the lingerie industry. Since 2004, it has produced the Best Shop Awards as one of the top American lingerie events.

The Best Shop Awards gives the opportunity to honor and discover the best independent retailers across the United States.