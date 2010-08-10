Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s La Playa Stadium to Fully Reopen Sept. 1

A community celebration of the college's athletic facilities will be held Sept. 4

By Joan Galvan | August 10, 2010 | 10:34 p.m.

SBCC announced Tuesday that the renovation of the track and field at La Playa Stadium will be completed ahead of schedule and that the facility will fully reopen again for college and community use on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Originally, plans called for two phases of work with the second closure from mid-December through January 2011.

“We are pleased that the contractor accelerated certain aspects of the projects, and that all the work can be completed in just one phase by Sept. 1,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “The track and field are completely resurfaced and meet required safety standards for our athletes and the community who use our facilities. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during the stadium’s field closure.”

Track and Field Celebration

To mark the occasion of the reopening of La Playa Stadium, the Linda L. Geyser Memorial Field and the Nick Carter Track facilities, SBCC will host a series of activities open to the community on Saturday, Sept. 4.

» 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — “Grid Iron Tri-Tip Cookoff” between SBCC and Allan Hancock College in Lot 2C outside of La Playa Stadium. Pre-sale meal tickets are $10; $12 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the athletic departments at both colleges. (Football game tickets are available at the stadium ticket booths opening at 4:30 p.m.)

» 5 p.m. — Panel of guest judges determine cookoff winner.

» 5:40 p.m. — Dedication ceremony for stadium, track and field.

» 6 p.m. — Season opening football game between the SBCC Vaqueros and the Allan Hancock College Bulldogs. The halftime activity will feature a chance for randomly selected fans to participate in a field goal kick for a prize of $10,000.

For more information, click here or call 805.730.4076.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
