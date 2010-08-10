Sheriff’s Department Identifies Body Recovered from Swimming Hole

The death of James Jay Ryan, 44, of Oxnard is ruled accidental, but toxicology tests are pending

A body found Sunday night in a swimming hole near White Rock Camp off Paradise Road in Santa Barbara has been identified as James Jay Ryan, 44, of Oxnard.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday the death has been classified as an accidental drowning. However, a toxicological screening is pending to determine whether alcohol or drugs may have been contributing factors.

Ryan was last seen between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Sunday diving off rocks and swimming in the area. Friends found the man’s chair and clothing near the water’s edge and searched the area. They called 9-1-1 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the man missing.

The Sheriff’s Department’s dive team, Search and Rescue, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department Helicopter 309 were called in and conducted an expanded search.

Members of the dive team recovered the man’s body about 11:10 p.m. in deeper water beneath the jumping rock.

