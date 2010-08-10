Three UCSB Graduate Students Receive Energy Fellowships

Elizabeth Mullin, Maxwell Robb and Jessica Sherman will receive $50,500 per year for up to three years

Three graduate students at UCSB have been chosen to receive prestigious graduate fellowships of $50,500 per year, for up to three years, from the Office of Science Graduate Fellowship Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy.

The students are Elizabeth Mullin in physics, and Maxwell Robb and Jessica Sherman in chemistry. They are among 150 students to receive the awards nationwide.

“These awards are tremendous honors for these students and are a testament to their talent and initiative,” said Gale Morrison, dean of UCSB’s Graduate Division. “This fellowship support will facilitate the realization of their educational and research objectives here at UCSB.”

According to the Department of Energy, the fellowship award “provides partial tuition support, an annual stipend for living expenses, and a research stipend for full-time graduate study and thesis/dissertation research at a U.S. academic institution for three years.” The award also may cover research materials and travel to research conferences or DOE scientific user facilities.

The support comes in part from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.