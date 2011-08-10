Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club to Host Business After-Hours

Relax by the pool and mingle with other professionals at Wednesday's event

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After-Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, 5800 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta. Enjoy an evening by the pool with a glass of wine and appetizers, and mingle with other local business professionals. Don’t forget your business cards to win fabulous door prizes. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register. All attendees must sign a waiver form, which will be available at the door, or click here to download it in advance.











