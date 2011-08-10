Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

CHK America of Santa Barbara Awarded Design Project for Bus Stops in D.C.

Five-year contract includes installing and maintaining customer information panels at 8,500 sites

By Lynette Coverly for CHK America | August 10, 2011 | 2:17 p.m.

CHK America of Santa Barbara has been awarded the customer information design, installation and maintenance contract for up to 8,500 bus stops for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, D.C., CHK America CEO Rick Wood announced this week.

The five-year contract calls for original designs using CHK’s Spider Diagrams™ to be placed at WMATA’s busiest bus stop locations. The customized designs will include stop-specific schedule information and easy-to-read route schematics identifying where a customer is within the system, connection information and schedules.

The customer information panels will be installed in new and existing hardware that is affixed to the bus stop poles.

“The development of stop-specific customer service information puts WMATA at the forefront of customer service in the United States and on par with the great transportation networks of Europe,” Wood said. “Europe has a reputation for easy-to-use and easy to understand public transportation. A fundamental reason for this is the level of specific information that is provided at the stop. WMATA now joins that elite group with this effort.”

CHK America’s 8 Second Rule has set the standard for communicating complex public transit information to customers, after its research identified that customers allow only eight seconds in which to interpret travel information before becoming frustrated, resulting in customer dissatisfaction.

Under the leadership of Wood, a recognized speaker of and authority in way-finding strategies, CHK America now has more than 2 billion, fully 20 percent, of public transportation customers in the United States.

Between customized information design and purpose-built hardware fabrications, CHK America is providing solutions for many of the largest multimodal transit agencies in the United States, from WMATA to DART in Dallas to LA Metro in Los Angeles.

— Lynette Coverly is a publicist representing CHK America.

