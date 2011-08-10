Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Business

Clean Business Investment Summit Gets Under Way Friday at UCSB

Rep. Lois Capps among many speakers to address the theme of innovative growth

By Alissa Sears for California Coast Venture Forum | August 10, 2011 | 8:00 p.m.

During the Great Recession, more Americans have become entrepreneurs than at any time in the past 15 years, according to the Kauffman Foundation. In 2010, an average of 0.34 percent of the adult population, or 340 out of 100,000 adults, created a new business each month. This business-creation rate translates into 565,000 new businesses being created each month during the year.

With such rapidly increasing rates of entrepreneurship paired with California’s support of green businesses, the California Coast Venture Forum is proud to announce the third annual Clean Business Investment Summit on Friday at the Corwin Pavilion at UCSB.

With increased interest from investors, entrepreneurs and businesses in emerging, high-growth markets such as renewable energy, clean tech, organics, green products, socially responsible, sustainable enterprises and impact investing, the Clean Business Investment Summit aligns the power of capital and Clean Business principles to build viable, sustainable enterprises. The summit enables vibrant Clean Business entrepreneurs to present their companies to investors looking for dynamic, cutting-edge opportunities.

“I look forward to being among peers leading the way towards a much more sustainable and profitable future for business and investors at the Clean Business Investment Summit,” said Carl Palmer, co-founder and principal of Beartooth Capital Partners.

With the theme of innovative growth, this year’s Clean Business Investment Summit touts an outstanding lineup of invited speakers, including Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; Jim Wolfe, past president and CEO of Balance Bar; Alexander Haislip, founder and editor of the Journal of Impact Investing; Frank Foster of DFJ Frontier; Carl Palmer of Beartooth Capital Partners; John Duffy of the Eleos Foundation; Garrett Kababik of Channel Islands Outfitters; Mark Kram of Groundswell Earth Monitoring Software; Diana Pereira of West Coast Asset Management; Tom Aarts of Nutrition Capital Network; Andrew Jacobson of Epiphany; Gillian Christie of Christie Communications; Susie Lee of TBL Capital; David Raney of Raney & Associates; Alex McIntosh of Ecomundi Ventures; and Cynthia Ringo of DBL Investors, among many others.

In addition to the keynote speeches, panels, a question-and-answer session and exhibitions, attendees will experience dynamic presentations from Clean Business entrepreneurs, the annual Joe Nida Entrepreneurial Spirit Award and more.

The California Coast Venture Forum links innovative, high-growth companies with leading investors, business development and financing experts, and service providers. More than 575 start-up and growth companies have been introduced to venture investors and related services experts, with more than $110,000,000 invested through the CCVF.

This is the 13th annual presentation from the CCVF, which has joined forces with Green2Gold and Christie Communications to build the foremost opportunity for socially responsible entrepreneurs to present to socially responsible investors.

— Alissa Sears is a publicist representing the California Coast Venture Forum.

