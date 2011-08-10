Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:04 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

‘Dr. Gina’s Healthy Kids’ Radio Show Offers Community Call-In for Pediatrician Dan Brennan

Thursday's taping will focus on ways to battle the childhood obesity epidemic

By Gina La Monica for the Diabetes Resource Center | August 10, 2011 | 6:14 p.m.

There is a new healthy kids radio show recorded every Thursday that airs on 990 AM Saturday mornings, starting at 6 a.m. Aug. 20, and this Thursday, the community will have an opportunity to call in to the show.

“Dr. Gina’s Healthy Kids” radio show from the Diabetes Resource Center of Santa Barbara County is an educational, nonprofit production that informs the community on how to raise a healthy family.

Medical and health professionals will discuss what it takes to fight the childhood obesity epidemic.

Thursday’s show will feature pediatrician Dr. Dan Brennan, who was voted best pediatrician last year and will share healthy tips for the entire family.

To ask Brennan a question, call 805.879-5478 from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. The show will air Sept. 3.

— Gina La Monica represents the Diabetes Resource Center of Santa Barbara County.

 

