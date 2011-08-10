Letter to the Editor: Money Not Well Spent

Is anyone else out there wondering where we might be now had we taken all the money spent since Iraq and Afghanistan and, like China, spent it on the development of our infrastructure? How many well-paying jobs would have been created in this process?

This is the type of leveraged investment that would have made sense. Instead, we chose to recklessly spend this money overseas on wars we can’t win.

Without a draft, our military has become a mercenary force in which it is typical for an enlisted soldier to re-up for a $25,000 signing bonus. Sounds like Wall Street on a smaller scale.

Perhaps we should structure our military on a merit basis comparable to what we are proposing for our educators. We could structure the pay based on the number of enemies killed, with bonuses for reaching certain milestones.

Stephen Wheeler

Santa Barbara