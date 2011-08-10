LoaTree Hosting The Greenhorns for Discussion, Film on Farming

Panel of young farmers will talk about their experience in Santa Barbara County

LoaTree will present The Greenhorns from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is requested.

The Greenhorns is a grassroots, nonprofit organization made up of young farmers and a growing number of their food and farming collaborators whose mission is “to recruit, promote and support an emerging generation of young farmers in this ample and able 21st century America.”

The Greenhorns documentary film, completed after nearly three years in production, explores the lives of America’s young farming community — its spirit, practices and needs. The 60-minute documentary will be screened in Santa Barbara for the first time, and will be introduced by The Greenhorns’ Olivia Sargeant.

After the film, LoaTree will convene and moderate a panel of local young farmers to discuss the beauties and barriers of their own farming experience in Santa Barbara County. Audience participation is encouraged.

Guest farmer panelists include Robert Abbott of Hilltop and Canyon Farm, Jake Motter of Ellwood Canyon Farms, Elizabeth Poett of Rancho San Julian, Olivia Sargeant of The Greenhorns, Wesley Sleight of Farmer Direct Produce, Guner Tautrim of Orella Ranch and Noey Turk of Yes Yes Nursery.

For those who wish to engage in further discussion, a post-event gathering will be held from 8:30 to 10 p.m. in the back room of the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State Sta.

For more information, call LoaTree at 805.886.0355.

— Eric Cardenas represents LoaTree.