Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

LoaTree Hosting The Greenhorns for Discussion, Film on Farming

Panel of young farmers will talk about their experience in Santa Barbara County

By Eric Cardenas for LoaTree | August 10, 2011 | 1:33 p.m.

LoaTree will present The Greenhorns from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is requested.

The Greenhorns is a grassroots, nonprofit organization made up of young farmers and a growing number of their food and farming collaborators whose mission is “to recruit, promote and support an emerging generation of young farmers in this ample and able 21st century America.”

The Greenhorns documentary film, completed after nearly three years in production, explores the lives of America’s young farming community — its spirit, practices and needs. The 60-minute documentary will be screened in Santa Barbara for the first time, and will be introduced by The Greenhorns’ Olivia Sargeant.

After the film, LoaTree will convene and moderate a panel of local young farmers to discuss the beauties and barriers of their own farming experience in Santa Barbara County. Audience participation is encouraged.

Guest farmer panelists include Robert Abbott of Hilltop and Canyon Farm, Jake Motter of Ellwood Canyon Farms, Elizabeth Poett of Rancho San Julian, Olivia Sargeant of The Greenhorns, Wesley Sleight of Farmer Direct Produce, Guner Tautrim of Orella Ranch and Noey Turk of Yes Yes Nursery.

For those who wish to engage in further discussion, a post-event gathering will be held from 8:30 to 10 p.m. in the back room of the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State Sta.

For more information, call LoaTree at 805.886.0355.

— Eric Cardenas represents LoaTree.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 