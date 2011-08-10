Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:03 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara to Celebrate Fifth Anniversary with Open House

The locally owned and operated clinic will open its doors to the public on Aug. 28

By Laura Kath for Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara | August 10, 2011 | 6:33 p.m.

To celebrate five years in service, Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara at 3951 State St. in the Five Points Shopping Center will host a free open house for members and the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

The clinic is locally owned and operated by Santa Barbara residents and husband/wife team Pam Tanase and Kirk Peacock, who also are regional developers for Massage Envy LLC, headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., with more than 660 Massage Envy Spas nationwide.

The anniversary celebration will feature complimentary aromatherapy and deep muscle heat mini-massages, a deep-cleansing facial during the Clarisonic and Opal demonstrations, a free brow, lip or chin wax (the newest service), and refreshments during a spa tour and viewing of the new facial and waxing rooms.

“Since opening in 2006 as the first Massage Envy Spa in Santa Barbara County, the community has really embraced our services for stress-relief, health and wellness,” Tanase said. “Providing professional therapeutic massage, facials and waxing at affordable prices enhancing lives every day is such a privilege.”

Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Appointments are recommended. All services are provided by fully licensed, certified trained male and female therapists and estheticians.

Types of massage offered include Swedish, deep tissue, sports, hot stone, trigger point, maternity and more. Murad healthy skinfacials feature specially formulated products from world-renowned Dr. Howard Murad, such as anti-aging, anti-blemish, vitamin C and sensitive skin.

Special anniversary fees for August are $39 per one-hour massage session and $49 per one-hour facial. Massage Envy Spa memberships feature special service rates, retail discounts, nationwide reciprocal benefits and guest privileges. Gift memberships and gift cards are always available.

For more information, click here, call 805.681.5050 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 