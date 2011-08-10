Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara to Celebrate Fifth Anniversary with Open House

The locally owned and operated clinic will open its doors to the public on Aug. 28

To celebrate five years in service, Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara at 3951 State St. in the Five Points Shopping Center will host a free open house for members and the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

The clinic is locally owned and operated by Santa Barbara residents and husband/wife team Pam Tanase and Kirk Peacock, who also are regional developers for Massage Envy LLC, headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., with more than 660 Massage Envy Spas nationwide.

The anniversary celebration will feature complimentary aromatherapy and deep muscle heat mini-massages, a deep-cleansing facial during the Clarisonic and Opal demonstrations, a free brow, lip or chin wax (the newest service), and refreshments during a spa tour and viewing of the new facial and waxing rooms.

“Since opening in 2006 as the first Massage Envy Spa in Santa Barbara County, the community has really embraced our services for stress-relief, health and wellness,” Tanase said. “Providing professional therapeutic massage, facials and waxing at affordable prices enhancing lives every day is such a privilege.”

Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Appointments are recommended. All services are provided by fully licensed, certified trained male and female therapists and estheticians.

Types of massage offered include Swedish, deep tissue, sports, hot stone, trigger point, maternity and more. Murad healthy skinfacials feature specially formulated products from world-renowned Dr. Howard Murad, such as anti-aging, anti-blemish, vitamin C and sensitive skin.

Special anniversary fees for August are $39 per one-hour massage session and $49 per one-hour facial. Massage Envy Spa memberships feature special service rates, retail discounts, nationwide reciprocal benefits and guest privileges. Gift memberships and gift cards are always available.

For more information, click here, call 805.681.5050 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Massage Envy Spa Santa Barbara.