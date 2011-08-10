Sheriff’s Department Asks for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Carpinteria Man

64-year-old Doug Fischer, who suffers from mild dementia, was last seen Aug. 4 at a bus stop on Carpinteria Avenue

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Thursday in locating a Carpinteria man missing for nearly a week.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said 64-year-old Doug Fischer was last seen early Aug. 4 sitting at a bus stop outside Tyler’s Donuts on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.

Fischer suffers from mild dementia, but Sugars said that according to a caregiver and friends, Fischer is reliable and dependable.

He has gone missing in the past, according to Sugars, but this is the first time he has not taken his prescribed medication with him, without which he may experience hallucinations.

Fischer is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Fischer’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris Corbett at 805.568.3399 or the Sheriff’s Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

