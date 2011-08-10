NAWBO-SB Hosting ‘Islands Spectacular’ Summer Social

Join the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter for an “Islands Spectacular” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the newly opened Butler Event Center at State Street and Hitchcock Way.

There will be tropical appetizers from Marmalade Cafe, Sangria and wine from Pascucci (which is also providing sweet treats), signature cookies from Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, Teeccino and Teecinis from Teeccino Caffé, as well as NAWBO-SB goodie bags and raffle prizes.

The cost is $25, or $10 more at the door. Reservations are requested by Aug. 22.

Raffle prizes include a two-night stay-cation at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, a gift basket from Nordstrom, a spa package from Bellezza Vita Destination Spa, and a one-night Solvang getaway at the Mirabelle Inn, including a wine basket and wine-tasting coupons plus dinner at Cecco, David Ceccini’s new restaurant.

For more information, click here or call 805.880.0457.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.



