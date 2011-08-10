Los Prietos Boys Camp Named Beneficiary of $800,000 Trust

The Albert F. Zech Trust is left to Santa Barbara County specifically for the camp

The Los Prietos Boys Camp, operated by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, received notice that it is the beneficiary of the Albert F. Zech Trust.

Zech, who died June 12 at age 105, was a former commander in the U.S. Navy and a professor at USC.

The trust awarded $800,000 to Santa Barbara County for the exclusive use of the Los Prietos Boys Camp in honor of William Gunnerson. Gunnerson was the chief probation officer of Santa Barbara County from 1942 to 1949.

During Gunnerson’s tenure as chief, the Los Prietos Boys Camp was established in 1944 as a detention facility for male wards of the Juvenile Court and has continuously operated as Los Prietos Boys Camp, and expanded to include the Los Prietos Boys Academy in 1997.

The Probation Department is honored to receive this bequest in the name of Gunnerson, and will invest it in the enrichment of the youths served at Los Prietos Boys Camp.



— Heather Bennett is a probation manager for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.