Santa Barbara CHP to Conduct ‘Start Smart’ Driver Safety Class

Program aims to improve awareness and responsibility among new and future licensed teenagers

The California Highway Patrol’s “Start Smart” program is a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 to 19, their parents and guardians.

CHP officers discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seatbelt usage, etc.

Testimonies are provided by officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens, along with the latest Red Asphalt video, which chronicles the aftermath of several teenage driver collisions.

The CHP offers the Start Smart program to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver. A class will begin at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the Santa Barbara CHP office, 6465 Calle Real in Goleta.

Reservations are required. Call the Santa Barbara Area CHP office at 805.967.1234 to sign up. Teen drivers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

California teen drivers are found at fault in 66 percent of all fatal collisions that they are involved in, although they represent only 4 percent of the state’s licensed drivers. California has the second-highest fatality rate involving drivers ages 15 to 20, and motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for Americans in this age bracket.

“This tragic loss of young lives is a concern to us, and this valuable program will improve the confidence and safety awareness of new drivers,” CHP Capt. Jeff Sgobba said.

Teenagers average twice as many crashes as adult drivers while driving only half as many miles, making the teen crash rate per mile four times that of adults.

For those younger than age 18, the risk of a fatal crash is about 2.5 times that of the average driver and the risk of an injury crash is three times higher than the average driver.

— Jeremy Wayland represents the California Highway Patrol.