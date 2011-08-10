Santa Barbara Village Hosting Reception to Welcome New Executive Director Naomi Kovacs

Tuesday's community event will also serve as an opportunity to thank volunteers and the former director

Santa Barbara Village will host a free community reception to welcome its new executive director, Naomi Kovacs, and to thank its former director, Susan Epstein, and the large cadre of volunteers who have helped create Santa Barbara Village.

The Welcome & Thank You Reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Partners Center (Hill-Carrillo Adobe), 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Complimentary appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

Santa Barbara Village is a community-based membership organization focused on empowering older adults to live happily, healthfully and successfully in their own homes as they age by providing a network of resources that addresses members’ living needs as well as their social, cultural and educational interests.

Currently in the final planning stages with a launch anticipated in October, the village will offer members access to comprehensive quality discounted services, special activities, a cadre of volunteer helpers, and will foster social support and a sense of community. Santa Barbara Village will blaze new trails locally for meeting the needs of the large and growing senior population.

Part of the Village Movement sweeping the nation, Santa Barbara Village is a collaborative initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the Center for Successful Aging, United Way of Santa Barbara County and AARP Santa Barbara.

Membership is nondenominational and open to all South Coast residents age 50 or older, but enrollment will be limited for this first year by established membership caps.

RSVPs to the Welcome & Thank You Reception are not required but appreciated, and may be made online. Click here to RSVP or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . For more information, call 805.729.8828.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Village.