Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Sponsors Saturday Events

The national Proposition One tour will stop at the Santa Barbara Library, followed by a missile-launch protest at Vandenberg

Two nuclear-related events are planned in the Santa Barbara area on Saturday.

The Proposition One in 2010! campaign, a national multimedia action tour that educates the public on the need and opportunity to eliminate nuclear weapons, will present a video, nuclear disarmament update and audience discussion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The event is free.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Proposition One will join anti-nuclear activists from across Southern California at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc to protest the test-firing of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg on Saturday to the Marshall Islands. The Minuteman is the nuclear missile that the United States keeps on high-alert status at all times.

Participants will meet at the front gate of Vandenberg. Call 831.206.5043 for more information.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation is a co-sponsor of both events.

— Rick Wayman is the program director for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.