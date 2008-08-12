City of Santa Maria Releases July 2007-08 Development Lists

The city of Santa Maria Community Development Department recently released the July 2007-08 development lists. Three lists are now available: residential, commercial/industrial and mixed use.

The lists describe the status of each major project application in the city as of July 2008 and contain information about the planned developments occurring, or proposed to be developed, in Santa Maria.

The lists may be accessed on the Internet using Adobe Acrobat Reader, which is free and readily available online. To assist in site identification, the lists employ Geographic Information Systems tools that introduce greater accuracy and color into the maps.

Links to the lists may be found on the Major Projects Archived Lists page at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us/54328.html. This Web page includes prior development lists and an inventory of nonresidential developments completed from 1986 to now.

Visitors to the site may access the General Plan Annual Reports and the monthly Building Activity Reports, which have been posted at this location back to 2003. Very soon, scanned images of past lists will be made available for public reference on this Web page.

Questions may be directed to the Community Development Department at 805.925.0951, ext. 244.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.