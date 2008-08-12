Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Foresters Survive First Close Game of World Series

Santa Barbara defeats the Ozark Generals 6-5 to improve to 4-0.

By Eddie Siegel | August 12, 2008 | 1:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Ozark Generals 6-5 on Monday in the Foresters’ first close game of the NBC World Series. The Foresters are 4-0 in the tournament.

Forester starter Carson Andrew gave up two runs in the first inning, and this time the Foresters didn’t fire immediately back. They came back and scored three more runs in the next two innings, but the Generals were not done yet.

They chased Andrew in the eighth after he gave up a run and put two runners on base. Matt Huchison came on, allowed the two runners on base to tie the game 5-5, then finished out the inning.

Cameron Rupp was the first batter of the second, and he sent the second pitch he saw into left center. Joe Cutler came out in the ninth with the Foresters up 6-5, and struck out the side despite constant jeering from the Generals’ dugout.

Eddie Siegel is sports information director for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

Ozark Generals 5                     SB Foresters 6 (37-16)

Player               AB R H BI     Player               AB R H BI
———————————————————-    ———————————————————-
Page ss….................  4 1 1 0     Mozingo, Chad rf…........  4 0 0 0
Dullnig 2b…..............  4 2 1 0     Goetz, Ryan 3b…..........  5 1 0 0
Underkofler c…...........  3 1 0 1     Miller, Andre cf…........  3 1 2 1
Platts 1b…...............  4 1 1 1     Oliver, Eric 1b….........  4 0 1 1
Cline cf…................  2 0 0 0     Keyes, Kevin dh….........  3 0 1 0
Rutenbar dh….............  4 0 1 2     Medchill, Neil lf….......  3 1 2 1
Spradlin lf….............  4 0 0 0     Rupp, Cameron c….........  4 2 1 1
Bryant 3b…...............  4 0 0 0     Nicol, Sean ss…..........  4 0 1 0
Throneberry rf…..........  3 0 2 0     Cook, Steve 2b…..........  4 1 2 1
Kinnison p…..............  0 0 0 0     Andrew, Carson p…........  0 0 0 0
JR Boling p…............  0 0 0 0     Hutchison p…............  0 0 0 0
                                Cutler, Joey p….........  0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 32 5 6 4     Totals….................. 34 6 10 5

E - Bryant. LOB - Generals 6; Foresters 8. 2B - Cook, S.. 3B - Page. HR - Medchill;
Rupp. HBP - Dullnig; Cline 2. SH - Page. SB - Rutenbar; Miller; Keyes; Medchill. CS
- Keyes.

Ozark Generals           IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Kinnison L….............  7.0 10 6 5 3 3   2 0 0 0   31 34   8 9
JR Boling .................  1.0 0 0 0 1 0   0 0 0 0   3 4   2 1

SB Foresters             IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Andrew, Carson ............  7.1 5 5 5 1 8   1 0 3 0   26 31   6 8
Hutchison W,2-0…........  0.2 1 0 0 0 0   0 0 0 0   3 3   1 1
Cutler, Joey S,10…......  1.0 0 0 0 1 3   0 0 0 0   3 4   0 0

WP - Kinnison 2; Andrew. HBP - by Andrew (Dullnig); by Andrew (Cline); by Andrew
(Cline).

Strikeouts - Page 2; Dullnig 2; Underkofler; Cline; Rutenbar; Spradlin; Bryant 2;
Throneberry; Mozingo; Oliver; Keyes. Walks - Underkofler; Throneberry; Mozingo;
Miller; Keyes; Medchill.

Kinnison faced 1 batter in the 8th.

Play-by-Play

Score by Innings             R H E
—————————————————————-
Ozark Generals…... 200 000 030 -  5 6 1
SB Foresters…..... 012 001 11X -  6 10 0
—————————————————————-

Ozark Generals starters: 0/ss Page; 0/2b Dullnig; 0/c Underkofler; 0/1b Platts; 0/cf
Cline; 0/dh Rutenbar; 0/lf Spradlin; 0/3b Bryant; 0/rf Throneberry; 0/p Kinnison;
SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 44/dh
Keyes; 33/lf Medchill; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 6/2b Cook, S.; 36/p Andrew;

Ozark Generals 1st - Page tripled. Dullnig hit by pitch. Underkofler grounded
out to ss, RBI; Dullnig advanced to second; Page scored. Platts grounded out to ss;
Dullnig advanced to third. Cline hit by pitch. Cline advanced to second on a wild
pitch; Dullnig scored. Rutenbar grounded out to 3b. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1
LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo flied out to lf. Goetz grounded out to ss. Miller
walked. Oliver struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Ozark Generals 2nd - Spradlin struck out swinging. Bryant struck out
swinging. Throneberry singled. Page grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors,
1 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Keyes grounded out to 3b. Medchill homered, RBI. Rupp out
at first ss to 1b. Nicol flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Ozark Generals 3rd - Dullnig struck out looking. Underkofler grounded out to
ss. Platts flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. doubled. Mozingo flied out to cf. Goetz flied out
to cf. Miller singled; Cook, S. advanced to third. Oliver singled, RBI; Miller
advanced to third; Cook, S. scored. Keyes struck out, reached first on a wild pitch;
Oliver advanced to second; Miller scored. Keyes advanced to second on a wild pitch;
Oliver advanced to third. Medchill walked. Rupp reached on a fielder’s choice;
Medchill out at second 2b to ss. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

Ozark Generals 4th - Cline hit by pitch. Rutenbar reached on a fielder’s
choice; Cline out at second p to ss. Spradlin popped up to 3b. Bryant flied out to
rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Nicol grounded out to 3b. Cook, S. grounded out to 3b.
Mozingo grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Ozark Generals 5th - Throneberry singled. Page grounded out to c, SAC, bunt;
Throneberry advanced to second. Dullnig flied out to cf. Underkofler struck out
swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Goetz flied out to lf. Miller out at first 1b to p. Oliver
popped up to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Ozark Generals 6th - Platts popped up to 2b. Cline struck out swinging.
Rutenbar struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Keyes walked. Keyes out at second p to ss, caught
stealing. Medchill singled. Medchill stole second. Rupp reached on a fielder’s
choice, advanced to second on the throw; Medchill out at third ss to 2b to 3b. Nicol
singled; Rupp advanced to third. Cook, S. singled, RBI; Nicol advanced to third;
Rupp scored. Mozingo struck out swinging. 1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Ozark Generals 7th - Spradlin flied out to lf. Bryant grounded out to 3b.
Throneberry struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Goetz reached on an error by 3b, advanced to second.
Miller singled, RBI; Goetz scored, unearned. Miller stole second. Oliver flied out
to 3b; Miller advanced to third. Keyes singled, bunt. Keyes stole second, advanced
to third on the throw; Miller out at third ss to 3b, picked off. Medchill flied out
to rf. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

Ozark Generals 8th - Page struck out swinging. Dullnig singled. Underkofler
walked; Dullnig advanced to second. Platts singled, RBI; Underkofler advanced to
third; Dullnig scored. Hutchison to p for Andrew. Cline grounded out to 3b; Platts
advanced to second. Rutenbar singled, 2 RBI; Platts scored; Underkofler scored.
Rutenbar stole second. Spradlin lined out to 3b. 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1
LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Rupp homered, RBI. JR Boling to p for Kinnison. Nicol
flied out to rf. Cook, S. flied out to cf. Mozingo walked. Goetz grounded out to ss.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Ozark Generals 9th - Cutler to p for Hutchison. Bryant struck out swinging.
Throneberry walked. Page struck out swinging. Dullnig struck out swinging. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Line score

———————————————————————————————————
Ozark Generals…... 200 000 030 -  5 6 1
SB Foresters…..... 012 001 11X -  6 10 0     (37-16)
———————————————————————————————————
Pitchers: Ozark Generals - Kinnison; JR Boling(8). SB Foresters - Andrew; Hutchison(8);
Cutler(9).
Win-Hutchison(2-0)  Save-Cutler(10)  Loss-Kinnison T-  A-0
HR SBF - Medchill; Rupp.
Kinnison faced 1 batter in the 8th.

