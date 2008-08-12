Foresters Survive First Close Game of World Series

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Ozark Generals 6-5 on Monday in the Foresters’ first close game of the NBC World Series. The Foresters are 4-0 in the tournament.

Forester starter Carson Andrew gave up two runs in the first inning, and this time the Foresters didn’t fire immediately back. They came back and scored three more runs in the next two innings, but the Generals were not done yet.

They chased Andrew in the eighth after he gave up a run and put two runners on base. Matt Huchison came on, allowed the two runners on base to tie the game 5-5, then finished out the inning.

Cameron Rupp was the first batter of the second, and he sent the second pitch he saw into left center. Joe Cutler came out in the ninth with the Foresters up 6-5, and struck out the side despite constant jeering from the Generals’ dugout.

Eddie Siegel is sports information director for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

Ozark Generals 5 SB Foresters 6 (37-16)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Page ss…................. 4 1 1 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 4 0 0 0

Dullnig 2b….............. 4 2 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 1 0 0

Underkofler c…........... 3 1 0 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 1 2 1

Platts 1b…............... 4 1 1 1 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 4 0 1 1

Cline cf…................ 2 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin dh…......... 3 0 1 0

Rutenbar dh…............. 4 0 1 2 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 3 1 2 1

Spradlin lf…............. 4 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 2 1 1

Bryant 3b…............... 4 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 0 1 0

Throneberry rf….......... 3 0 2 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 1 2 1

Kinnison p….............. 0 0 0 0 Andrew, Carson p…........ 0 0 0 0

JR Boling p…............ 0 0 0 0 Hutchison p…............ 0 0 0 0

Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 32 5 6 4 Totals….................. 34 6 10 5

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Ozark Generals…... 200 000 030 - 5 6 1

SB Foresters…..... 012 001 11X - 6 10 0

—————————————————————-

E - Bryant. LOB - Generals 6; Foresters 8. 2B - Cook, S.. 3B - Page. HR - Medchill;

Rupp. HBP - Dullnig; Cline 2. SH - Page. SB - Rutenbar; Miller; Keyes; Medchill. CS

- Keyes.

Ozark Generals IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Kinnison L…............. 7.0 10 6 5 3 3 2 0 0 0 31 34 8 9

JR Boling ................. 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 2 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Andrew, Carson ............ 7.1 5 5 5 1 8 1 0 3 0 26 31 6 8

Hutchison W,2-0…........ 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 1

Cutler, Joey S,10…...... 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0

WP - Kinnison 2; Andrew. HBP - by Andrew (Dullnig); by Andrew (Cline); by Andrew

(Cline).

Strikeouts - Page 2; Dullnig 2; Underkofler; Cline; Rutenbar; Spradlin; Bryant 2;

Throneberry; Mozingo; Oliver; Keyes. Walks - Underkofler; Throneberry; Mozingo;

Miller; Keyes; Medchill.

Kinnison faced 1 batter in the 8th.

Ozark Generals starters: 0/ss Page; 0/2b Dullnig; 0/c Underkofler; 0/1b Platts; 0/cf

Cline; 0/dh Rutenbar; 0/lf Spradlin; 0/3b Bryant; 0/rf Throneberry; 0/p Kinnison;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 44/dh

Keyes; 33/lf Medchill; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 6/2b Cook, S.; 36/p Andrew;

Ozark Generals 1st - Page tripled. Dullnig hit by pitch. Underkofler grounded

out to ss, RBI; Dullnig advanced to second; Page scored. Platts grounded out to ss;

Dullnig advanced to third. Cline hit by pitch. Cline advanced to second on a wild

pitch; Dullnig scored. Rutenbar grounded out to 3b. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1

LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo flied out to lf. Goetz grounded out to ss. Miller

walked. Oliver struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Ozark Generals 2nd - Spradlin struck out swinging. Bryant struck out

swinging. Throneberry singled. Page grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors,

1 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Keyes grounded out to 3b. Medchill homered, RBI. Rupp out

at first ss to 1b. Nicol flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Ozark Generals 3rd - Dullnig struck out looking. Underkofler grounded out to

ss. Platts flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. doubled. Mozingo flied out to cf. Goetz flied out

to cf. Miller singled; Cook, S. advanced to third. Oliver singled, RBI; Miller

advanced to third; Cook, S. scored. Keyes struck out, reached first on a wild pitch;

Oliver advanced to second; Miller scored. Keyes advanced to second on a wild pitch;

Oliver advanced to third. Medchill walked. Rupp reached on a fielder’s choice;

Medchill out at second 2b to ss. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

Ozark Generals 4th - Cline hit by pitch. Rutenbar reached on a fielder’s

choice; Cline out at second p to ss. Spradlin popped up to 3b. Bryant flied out to

rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Nicol grounded out to 3b. Cook, S. grounded out to 3b.

Mozingo grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Ozark Generals 5th - Throneberry singled. Page grounded out to c, SAC, bunt;

Throneberry advanced to second. Dullnig flied out to cf. Underkofler struck out

swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Goetz flied out to lf. Miller out at first 1b to p. Oliver

popped up to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Ozark Generals 6th - Platts popped up to 2b. Cline struck out swinging.

Rutenbar struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Keyes walked. Keyes out at second p to ss, caught

stealing. Medchill singled. Medchill stole second. Rupp reached on a fielder’s

choice, advanced to second on the throw; Medchill out at third ss to 2b to 3b. Nicol

singled; Rupp advanced to third. Cook, S. singled, RBI; Nicol advanced to third;

Rupp scored. Mozingo struck out swinging. 1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Ozark Generals 7th - Spradlin flied out to lf. Bryant grounded out to 3b.

Throneberry struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Goetz reached on an error by 3b, advanced to second.

Miller singled, RBI; Goetz scored, unearned. Miller stole second. Oliver flied out

to 3b; Miller advanced to third. Keyes singled, bunt. Keyes stole second, advanced

to third on the throw; Miller out at third ss to 3b, picked off. Medchill flied out

to rf. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

Ozark Generals 8th - Page struck out swinging. Dullnig singled. Underkofler

walked; Dullnig advanced to second. Platts singled, RBI; Underkofler advanced to

third; Dullnig scored. Hutchison to p for Andrew. Cline grounded out to 3b; Platts

advanced to second. Rutenbar singled, 2 RBI; Platts scored; Underkofler scored.

Rutenbar stole second. Spradlin lined out to 3b. 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1

LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Rupp homered, RBI. JR Boling to p for Kinnison. Nicol

flied out to rf. Cook, S. flied out to cf. Mozingo walked. Goetz grounded out to ss.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Ozark Generals 9th - Cutler to p for Hutchison. Bryant struck out swinging.

Throneberry walked. Page struck out swinging. Dullnig struck out swinging. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Pitchers: Ozark Generals - Kinnison; JR Boling(8). SB Foresters - Andrew; Hutchison(8);

Cutler(9).

Win-Hutchison(2-0) Save-Cutler(10) Loss-Kinnison T- A-0

HR SBF - Medchill; Rupp.

