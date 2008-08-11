Karen Dwyer Joins Coastal Housing Coalition Board of Directors

Express Employment Professionals owner says she's looking forward to tackling workforce housing issues.

Karen Dwyer has been elected to the board of directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, board president Steven Amerikaner announced.

Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals of Santa Barbara , a staffing company that provides human resource solutions for small- to medium-size companies.

She also serves on the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board and is actively involved with the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Dwyer earned an MBA in international business from Woodbury University and earned a business degree from UC Riverside.

“One cannot talk about employment in Santa Barbara without also addressing housing needs,” Dwyer said. “I am delighted to be part of an organization that is looking to address the workforce housing issues.”

The Coastal Housing Coalition is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s critical housing shortage for local workers and the effect it has on the community’s economic, social and environmental health.

For more information on the Coalition, call executive director Debbie Cox Bultan at 805.882.1475 or visit www.voicesforhousing.org.

Rochelle Rose represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.