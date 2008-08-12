Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Legislation Changes How State Tracks High School Dropouts

By John Mann | August 12, 2008 | 12:11 a.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, chairman of the Assembly Banking & Finance Committee and chairman of the Joint Committee on Emergency Services & Homeland Security, announced Monday that his legislation, Assembly Bill 1885, has passed the Legislature. The bill’s next step is to Gov. Schwarzenegger.

“If a student takes the time to invest in his or her education and is receiving additional instruction so they can pass the high school exit exam, they shouldn’t be called a drop-out. It just isn’t fair. My bill will make sure they get the recognition they deserve,” Nava said.

AB 1885 will change how the state tracks high school dropout statistics and rates for data collection requirements. Presently, the state counts those pupils who have failed to pass the California High School Exit Exam, but are receiving intensive instruction and services during and after their senior year in order to pass the test, as dropouts.

The measure will forbid school districts from counting those pupils as dropouts for data collection purposes. Additionally, the measure requires the superintendent of public instruction to determine how these pupils should be reported and provide appropriate guidance to school districts.

Last year, the governor signed Nava’s bill, AB 347, which provides that school districts offer specific assistance for up to two additional years to pupils who have not passed the CAHSEE by the end of grade 12, so that those students may attain the proficiency necessary to pass the examination.  AB 1885 will address how those students are counted and bring forth accurate statistics that are a true measure of California’s graduation rates.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

