Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Moms Standing Up to the Challenge of Paddle-Surfing

Want to have fun in water and get in shape? The Moms In Motion Stand Up Paddle Team wants you.

By Laura Francis | August 12, 2008 | 2:59 a.m.

Article Image
Laura Francis is the leader of the Stand Up Paddle Team and a veteran member of Moms In Motion. (Laura Francis photo)

Are you ready to have the most fun you can have on the water, while challenging yourself in a new way and getting in great shape?

If so, join Moms In Motion and Surfing Sports of Santa Barbara for an orientation for the fall Moms In Motion Stand Up Paddle Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

Stand-up paddling is like hiking or doing yoga on the water. It is a great way to explore the ocean, see wildlife above and below the water, and get in great shape.

Stand-up paddling will improve balance, upper and lower body strength and core conditioning. Stand Up Paddle Team leader Laura Francis is a veteran Moms In Motion member and has participated in the triathlon, cycling, surfing and core conditioning teams.

Francis competed in outrigger canoeing for three years and has been surfing and doing yoga for 10 years. Debra Keys-Thomas, vice president of SurfingSports.com Inc., teaches stand-up paddling in Santa Barbara.

During the orientation, instruction will be provided and there will be several types of boards to try. Space is limited. RSVP by Thursday with the approximate time you expect to be at the orientation to [email protected]

The fall 2008 Moms in Motion Stand Up Paddle Team will start at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 and will meet every Sunday at 8 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m. (Wednesday is optional) through Nov. 9. There will be an opportunity to rent boards for the Sunday practices for an extra fee (limited supply; please email [email protected] for details).

The team will support efforts of Santa Barbara Channel Keeper, whose mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through citizen action, education, fieldwork and enforcement.

Click here for more information about the Stand Up Paddle Team.

Laura Francis represents the Moms In Motion Stand Up Paddle Team.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 