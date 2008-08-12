Moms Standing Up to the Challenge of Paddle-Surfing

Want to have fun in water and get in shape? The Moms In Motion Stand Up Paddle Team wants you.

Are you ready to have the most fun you can have on the water, while challenging yourself in a new way and getting in great shape?

If so, join Moms In Motion and Surfing Sports of Santa Barbara for an orientation for the fall Moms In Motion Stand Up Paddle Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

Stand-up paddling is like hiking or doing yoga on the water. It is a great way to explore the ocean, see wildlife above and below the water, and get in great shape.

Stand-up paddling will improve balance, upper and lower body strength and core conditioning. Stand Up Paddle Team leader Laura Francis is a veteran Moms In Motion member and has participated in the triathlon, cycling, surfing and core conditioning teams.

Francis competed in outrigger canoeing for three years and has been surfing and doing yoga for 10 years. Debra Keys-Thomas, vice president of SurfingSports.com Inc., teaches stand-up paddling in Santa Barbara.

During the orientation, instruction will be provided and there will be several types of boards to try. Space is limited. RSVP by Thursday with the approximate time you expect to be at the orientation to [email protected]

The fall 2008 Moms in Motion Stand Up Paddle Team will start at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 and will meet every Sunday at 8 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m. (Wednesday is optional) through Nov. 9. There will be an opportunity to rent boards for the Sunday practices for an extra fee (limited supply; please email [email protected] for details).

The team will support efforts of Santa Barbara Channel Keeper, whose mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through citizen action, education, fieldwork and enforcement.

Click here for more information about the Stand Up Paddle Team.

Laura Francis represents the Moms In Motion Stand Up Paddle Team.