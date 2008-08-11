UCSB Soccer’s Chris Pontius Named a ‘Player to Watch’

The senior, 2007's Big West Offensive Player of the Year, is recognized by College Soccer News.

UCSB men’s soccer forward Chris Pontius was tabbed a “Player to Watch” this season by College Soccer News.

Pontius will return for his senior year after scoring 11 goals and adding two assists in 2007.

The 2007 Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Pontius posted a banner season after moving to the forward spot from the midfield. His 11 strikes led the league and were the most scored by a Gaucho since 2005.

The Yorba Linda native strung together a four-match goal-scoring streak that included a hat trick in a win over conference rival UC Irvine. Also named First Team All-Big West in 2007, Pontius led all league players with five game-winning goals.

This season, the 6-foot, 170-pound Pontius will be joined on the pitch by younger brother Tim, who will be a freshman defender for the Gauchos.

UCSB kicks off its 2008 campaign with an exhibition match against Westmont College on at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Harder Stadium.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.