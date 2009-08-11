Laguna Blanca Student Earns Eagle Scout Rank

James Rosenberg puts his service project to work for the South Coast Railroad Museum

James Lawton Rosenberg of Santa Barbara has earned the Eagle Scout ranking, the highest advancement award offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

He will be recognized in a ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. Troop 2 is chartered by the church.

Rosenberg is a sophomore at Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara. He is the son of Gary and Fran Rosenberg of Santa Barbara.

He is one of about 2 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and complete a community, church or synagogue-related service project to earn his Eagle.

Rosenberg’s project benefited the South Coast Railroad Museum. Under his leadership, Troop 2 volunteers sanded and repainted 10 outdoor benches on the property, including four Victorian-style wood and wrought-iron benches that enhance the historic Goleta Train Depot.

He received support for the project from numerous local businesses and donors, including Purling & Weber Inc. fine painting, Goleta Valley Paint Company, Frazee Paint, American Riviera Bank, JMPE Electrical Engineering, commercial mortgage broker W. Scott Burns and Goodland Signs & Designs.

In addition, Rosenberg has served as den chief, Order of the Arrow representative for Troop 2 and as senior patrol leader.

He joins other Americans who have become Eagle Scouts, among them New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former astronaut Neil Armstrong, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

— Fran Rosenberg is a Troop 2 committee member.