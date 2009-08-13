Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Now Has Free Classified Ads

Let’s face it, the economy is affecting all of us in ways many of us might never have imagined a year ago. As a result, who isn’t looking for a good deal?

With a nod to the new frugality, and in response to reader requests, we’re excited to introduce Classihawk, Noozhawk’s new classified advertising section. We think it’s pretty easy to use, with integrated Google maps, multiple photo uploads and e-mailed ad owner contact forms. Just as important, it comes with a low introductory price of ... free! As an added community resource, local businesses are encouraged to use Classihawk to post free coupon listings.

One other important aspect of Classihawk is our moderated approval of ads. Our intention is not to limit commerce — we’re big believers in free enterprise — but to keep Classihawk free of spam and blind ads.

Please note that as a provision of our service, a Noozhawk/Classihawk representative may follow up to verify and authenticate the posting of ads.

Whether you’re holding a yard sale, looking for an apartment or trying to sell a like-new 8-track tape player, for a limited time, you can post your classified ads on Classihawk for free. Click here to get started. What are you waiting for?

