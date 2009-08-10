Music Academy Accepting Applications for MERIT Extended Program

The deadline is Sept. 1; auditions are scheduled for Sept. 12

The Music Academy of the West is accepting applications for its MERIT Extended Program, which operates annually from September through May.

Applicants must submit an application form and two reference forms. Click here and here to download application materials, or request materials by phone at 805.695.7911 or e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The application deadline is Sept. 1. Auditions, which are required, will be held at the academy Sept. 12, beginning at 4 p.m.

Inaugurated in 1998, MERIT (Music Education Reinforces Intellect and Talent) Extended provides promising local musicians ages 11 to 18 with an opportunity to expand their chamber music education. Participants are assigned to a chamber ensemble, receive coaching twice a month and take part in masterclasses and performances at the academy throughout the school year.

Call Holland at 805.687.6875 for more information.

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.