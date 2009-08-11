New Account Executive Joins SurfMedia Communications

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to welcome Candice Tang as a public relations account executive.

Before joining SurfMedia, Tang served as account coordinator at an investor relations and corporate communications firm based in Los Angeles.

Tang also served as distribution and marketing manager at BabyFirstTV, an international TV channel offering educational programming for youth audiences. She was responsible for international business development and creation of marketing materials, including company and product presentations, product catalogs, media kits and e-mail campaigns. Previously, Tang was an account executive at the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Tang earned her master’s in business administration from Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management with an emphasis in marketing and her bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in English from the University of California, Irvine.

SurfMedia is a marketing and public relations company for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to community, society and culture. For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.

— Daniella Elghanayan is an account executive with SurfMedia Communications.