Local News

Rumors Swirl That Neverland May Relocate to Las Vegas

The leader of a Santa Ynez Valley group opposed to a local Graceland-like attraction says he believes such a move is 'probable'

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 11, 2009 | 1:00 a.m.

After a report was released on an entertainment Web site last week, local sources say they can’t confirm that the Neverland Ranch, Michael Jackson’s former home, will be shipped to Las Vegas — piece by piece.

Bob Field, a Santa Ynez Valley resident who lives in a neighborhood near Jackson’s former Los Olivos property, said he hasn’t heard about any plans from the company that owns the land, Colony Capital.

Field is in charge of Never!, a local group opposed to Neverland being transformed into a Graceland-like tourist attraction, which Field said would require the agriculture-zoned property to be converted.

As for the rumors of the home being shipped to Las Vegas, Field said he believed it was a “probable outcome.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if that was absolutely true,” Field told Noozhawk on Monday. “I think that’s what they should do. We think we pretty cleanly and clearly put the ball in their court. We’re just waiting and watching. ... It’s their move. Our goal is to avoid a fight.”

Owen Blicksilver of Owen Blicksilver Public Relations, the company that represents Colony Capital, said the company had no comment on any plans for the ranch.

“I’ve heard of about five people who think it’s a good idea,” Field said, adding that everyone he has run into is against the Graceland idea. “The valley is 99.9 percent against this.”

Representatives in Las Vegas, however, are open to the idea.

Cara Roberts, director of public relations for the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, said the idea would work in the city if the right mix of private investors and property came along.

“We think a Neverland Ranch or Michael Jackson Museum may do very well in Las Vegas,” she said. “It could work very well here and attract new visitors to the community.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

