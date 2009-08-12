Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bowl Names Stairway in Honor of $500,000 Donors

Local philanthropists Judy and Jeff Henley will be honored at a dedication on Wednesday

By Beth Dolinsek | August 12, 2009 | 9:11 a.m.

The board of directors of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation has honored local philanthropists Judy and Jeff Henley by naming the Grand Stairway in their honor in recognition of their $500,000 unrestricted gift to the American Classic Campaign.

The Judy and Jeff Henley Stairway will be dedicated Wednesday.

“The Henleys’ generosity epitomizes the outstanding support the ongoing restoration and renovation of the Bowl continues to receive, and emphasizes the importance of this spectacular venue to the citizens of Santa Barbara,” Board President Paul Dore said. “We cannot overstate our gratitude.”

To date, the foundation has raised $18.7 million for the American Classic Campaign, which has funded the Pavilion, the Canteen, the Angie & Stephen Redding Gate and The Glen. The Henleys’ gift will be applied to upcoming campaign elements, including installation of new seating and The Overlook — a new plazalike area high above the Bowl — which will begin construction next winter.

The foundation also has received a $2 million anonymous matching grant. The challenge requires the campaign to raise $4 million in new and increased pledges and gifts by Dec. 31.

For more information on the American Classic Campaign and the matching grant, contact development director Beth Dolinsek at 805.962.7411 x 15 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Beth Dolinsek is development director for the Santa Barbara Bowl.

