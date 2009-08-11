Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Officer Accused of Indecent Exposure

Brian Sawicki is placed on administrative leave after his arrest at Refugio State Beach

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 11, 2009 | 8:08 p.m.

Santa Barbara police officer Brian Kenneth Sawicki has been placed on administrative leave after his off-duty arrest Monday for indecent exposure at Refugio State Beach.

Brian Kenneth Sawicki
Brian Kenneth Sawicki

About 3:20 p.m. Monday, two teenage girls were walking along a trail when they noticed a man walking behind them, according to public information officer Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. The girls walked back toward the campground and saw the man again, who was lying down and masturbating.

Sugars said the girls alerted an on-duty state park ranger. While the girls were being interviewed, they saw the man and pointed him out to the ranger. The suspect saw the ranger approaching and ran away. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was caught and arrested, Sugars said.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Sawicki, 33, on misdemeanor charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18, indecent exposure and obstructing/resisting a police officer. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Upon learning of the incident, Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez ordered Sawicki placed on administrative leave.

“I am shocked and deeply disappointed that a member of my department is the subject of this investigation,” Sanchez said, “but I want to assure the public that the department is taking all necessary steps to ensure the public is protected and the investigation is completed in a fair and impartial manner.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department is handling the administrative investigation; the sheriff’s department is handling the criminal investigation.

Sawicki will remain on administrative leave while the investigation is pending, Santa Barbara Lt. Paul McCaffrey said. While on leave, Sawicki has no police powers and has surrendered his police badge, identification and department-issued weapon.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 