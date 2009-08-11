SBCC Trustee Recognized for 40 Years of Service

Dr. Kathryn Alexander receives the 'Fulfilling the Trust' award from the Community College League of California

Dr. Kathryn “Kay” Alexander, president of the SBCC Board of Trustees, was recently honored with the “Fulfilling the Trust” award by the Community College League of California.

Alexander is only one of two trustees statewide to receive the award for more than 40 years of service.

The league, which represents the 110 community colleges statewide, initiated the award in 2005 to recognize trustees who provide leadership to their colleges and communities for more than 20, 30 and 40-year milestones.

“Santa Barbara City College greatly appreciates the contributions that Dr. Alexander has made to the success of the college,” Superintendent/President Andreea Serban said, “and we celebrate with her this very well-deserved recognition.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.