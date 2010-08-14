Bob Wilcher: Finding Motivation to Stick with a Workout Program

What is the most challenging part of sticking with any workout training program? Motivation is definitely what comes to the top of my mind. One critical aspect to exercise that I have figured out over the years is that staying energized and excited about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it makes things much more enjoyable.

In my experience, so many people are lacking a plan and goals that will keep this focus and excitement alive. Why do so many people have memberships to health clubs, then could count on their fingers how many times they have actually stepped foot in the place? It’s because the motivation is not strong enough to keep them returning.

Of course, everyone is motivated to lose weight and look good at the beach, but having these generalized visions is not enough to keep someone focused on a day-to-day basis. People need a more well-thought-out plan.

So you want to drop 10 pounds and get fit. That’s great, but how are you going to do it? What is your diet like now? What is your current fitness status? What is your availability to exercise in the next three to six months?

It’s very important to set markers and strive for them. Checking in on a daily/weekly basis is a good practice to keep you on track. Maybe you had a bad day. Well, if you’re keeping track of your progress over the last several weeks, then you’ll see that one bad day is not a big deal. It’s actually a part of the building process.

Have visual and auditory cues for yourself. Put up pictures, watch inspirational videos and listen to motivational speakerswho get you excited. Before basketball games as a kid I used to pop in a VHS tape of Michael Jordan, and that always got me excited to give my best effort on the court.

If your goals are to look and feel better, then congratulations. However, unless you have a goal that is a bit more physical, such as hiking a certain trail or completing a triathlon, then you may lose sight of your looking and feeling good goals, and you’ll be more likely to give up. Why? Because in order to reach your looking and feeling good goals, you have to somehow get in shape, which means you’ll have to do something physical anyways. If you don’t have a physical goal, then you may feel frustrated and upset at times while doing the workouts because they don’t have as much meaning.

Also, try to mix up your workouts and have fun with them. Even the most creative workouts get boring if they’re repeated too often. Try new stuff. Your body needs diversity to get the best results.

Working out with others is a great way to stay motivated. If you have a buddy, then you’re more likely to be committed. If someone else is relying on you, then it’s harder to skip out on the workout when you don’t feel like doing it.

Just have fun and keep things fresh. If you don’t know what to do, then get some help. Have a training plan in place, and keep checking in with your goals.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara.