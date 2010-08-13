Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:25 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Despicable Me’

The moral of the story hits its mark, but the animation limits its depth

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | August 13, 2010 | 6:50 p.m.

2 Stars — Wholesome

The moral of Despicable Me is so obvious that it’s difficult to stay interested in the story, but that’s not to say that it isn’t a good moral tale or that there aren’t moments when the story works well.

If it had not been an animated tale, it may have provided more interest, tension and depth, but instead this cartoon lives up to its genre.

The lead character, Gru (Steve Carell), is an ambitious criminal who is the troubled son of a despicable mother (Julie Andrews). Trying to impress her with his lunar ambitions, Gru is summarily dismissed and has spent his life trying to get her praise. Choosing to do so by finding his identity in her villainous behavior, he relishes describing himself as the “despicable me.”

Predictably, this misunderstood adult child can only be reached by children: children who recognize him for who he is and help him find his “respectable me.” These children come in the form of three orphans who are being financially used and emotionally abused by the Children’s Home owner Miss Hattie (Kristen Wiig).

The children — who are a typical representation of a responsible oldest daughter Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), a rebellious second-born Edith (Dana Gaier) and an adorable youngest Agnes (Elsie Fisher) — provide just the right balance of love and acceptance to accomplish the task.

The villain’s nemesis is a younger criminal named Vector (Jason Segel). The son of a cold and cruel father, Vector is attempting to replace Gru as the most acclaimed criminal in the world. This rivalry adds some comedy and tension to the tale.

The power of love and acceptance that helps all of us find our true identity is accurately portrayed in this film. As an obvious moral tale, Despicable Me hits its mark, though it does so in a cartoonish way.

Discussion:

» It is obvious that Gru’s mother has destroyed his self-esteem. In what ways have your parents either harmed or reinforced your sense of self-esteem?

» Gru’s dream to go to the moon becomes twisted because of his mother’s lack of support. What dreams have you had distorted because of the lack of support by significant people in your life?

» The unconditional love and acceptance of the three children reaches Gru’s heart. Do you think there could have been any other way to change him?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 