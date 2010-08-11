Closure of Calle Real at Cathedral Oaks Road Begins Monday

Motorists will be detoured around the area through Friday

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister Avenue and the Ellwood Overhead at the Union Pacific train tracks will result in a 24-hour-a-day closure of the intersection of Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks Road beginning Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20.

Detour signs will direct motorists around the project area to the Highway 101 northbound off-ramp at Winchester Canyon Road and the Glen Annie/Storke Road interchange.

The contractor for the $7 million project is Shasta Constructors Inc. of Redding. The project is expected to be completed in May 2011, weather permitting.

The Bacara Resort & Spa and the Sandpiper Golf Course will remain open for business.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.