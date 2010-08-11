Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Free E-Waste Pickup Day Offered for Carpinteria

Santa Barbara Computer Recycling will come to you on Aug. 21

By Alec Hardy | August 11, 2010 | 1:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara Computer Recycling is celebrating its sixth year as a Carpinteria business with a free e-waste pickup day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Best of all, we come to you! This free event is for Carpinteria residents only.

Santa Barbara Computer Recycling will be accepting computers, monitors, laptops, printers, TVs, wires, phones and all electronic devices.

It will not be accepting fluorescent bulbs or CFLs, general trash, or major appliances such as dryers, washers or refrigerators.

Click here or call 805.453.0437 for an appointment time.

— Alec Hardy represents Santa Barbara Computer Recycling.

