Fun and Fit: Weights or Cardio — Who’s On First?

Q&A with K & A

Dear Fun and Fit: When I work out at the gym and plan to do both strength and cardio, which is better to start with? Spending time on the treadmill/elliptical/bike before the weights or vice versa? Thanks, K&A. Love your blog!

— Denise, Los Angeles

Alexandra: I will give the “it depends” answer since I’m not sure of your specific goals. Based on experience, and being a woman myself (a designation started by my parents), I shall take the wild and crazy guess that you want to mainly be toned and lose extra poundage, yes? If you are training for a body-building competition or simply for mass and strength, then you should do the strength training first. Otherwise, probably the cardio.

In any case, if you’re training for body-building, I don’t want to give you advice as you might get big and strong and hunt us down if you don’t like our fabulicious advice.

Kymberly: Let me tell you a true story from my teaching career. A woman who used to come devotedly to my morning step class suddenly disappeared. Two months later, I saw her in the gym. She had gained 20 pounds. OK, maybe just 10, but that’s what she gets for skipping my classes. “Oh, Kymberly, I miss your step class so much. But my personal trainer told me I had to do weights before cardio. Since I drop off the kids at school just before coming to work out, I can longer make it in time to step as I have to fit in the weight training first.”

The professional in me asked what she was now doing for her cardio training (even though I really wanted to ask, “What the @#$&^* was your trainer thinking since you are now heavier?”). “Oh,” she fesses up, “I don’t do cardio anymore since I am too tired after weight training. I used to do my weight training after your class while my energy levels were still pumped up.”

Readers, do you like how I’m working in total compliments to my teaching skills? Just another fitness benie. In short, she cut her workouts in half to accommodate some arbitrary order of exercise. The only exercise order is what Fun and Fit tell you.

And daaaaahlink, we tell you: Research is 50/50 on this one. Does your body feel better doing one type first? Then that is the better order for you. Does your schedule fit better one way than another?

Match activity to you, not you to it

. I used underline, bold and italics on this quote so you would be impressed by its depth of meaning. I will forever quote myself on that one from this point forward.

Denise, which goal is more important to you on a given workout day — strength, cardio, catching the finals of the World Cup while on the elliptical machine? Then do that activity first. Rack up the activity minutes however you set the order. Didn’t that sentence sound like a cell phone company ad?

A: Some trainers recommend strength training first, because they are thinking about depleting your glycogen stores (glycogen stores are little mom-and-pop shops where you can buy sugar) to augment the amount of fat used for your cardio, but for the average exerciser, this is not the case. (Fun and Fit are not saying you are average, but your muscles and metabolism might be.)

Still awake? You can alternate the order of your workout (she loves me, she loves me not), but if your big deal is that you think you’re a big deal (overweight), you will be happier doing the cardio first. Besides, after all that treadmill stuff, you can sit down at the machines or benches and rest while you lift 7-pound weights. But keep the big 30-pound weights at your feet so people think you’re a bad mama who can actually lift those suckahs without engaging in a medical procedure known as “self-induced hernia.”

K: Hi again. Just got back from weight training first. Why? Cuz my favorite cardio machine was taken and I didn’t want to be hanging at the gym all night. I have better things to do — like ask my parents if Alexandra was always a woman or just wild and crazy.

Readers, especially scheduler types: How do you order your exercise activity? Off the menu, through the window or special delivery? Tell us at funandfit.org.

For those of you thinking Fun and Fit make up half their advice, you are so right! The other half is supported by experience, knowledge, industry articles and research, such as bit.ly/wtsorcardiofirst.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves, including AM 1490 at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday nights. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A from their home base in Santa Barbara. You can currently find them in action leading classes at Spectrum Uptown and Goleta and at UCSB. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .