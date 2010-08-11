Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy to Showcase Percussionists, ‘Cabaret’

At the Music Academy of the West, there has been a steadily growing, albeit somewhat underground, appreciation of the percussion faculty and fellows. This summer, that appreciation has achieved critical mass, and the Academy Percussion Ensemble will make its Hahn Hall debut with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Academy Percussion Ensemble is composed of Edward Atkatz and Michael Werner of the Music Academy faculty, and academy fellows Kevin Kosnik, Shane Nickels, George Nickson, Christian Slagle and Jonathan Smith.

Versatility goes with the territory for percussionists, and each of the players is skilled on several instruments.

For the program of its inaugural concert, the ensemble will perform Carlos Chávez’s Toccata for Percussion Instruments (1942), Steve Reich’s Six Marimbas (1973), István Márta’s A Doll’s House Story (1985) and the world premiere of Tied to the Past (2010) by Los Angeles Philharmonic principal timpanist Joseph Pereira. He will be on board as guest composer and conductor.

As we should all be aware by now, and thanks largely to the efforts of retiring President NancyBell Coe, the Music Academy provides full scholarships to all its fellows.

There are many ways for academy devotees to support and sustain these scholarships — the simplest being to write a check and send it off, but the most charming and entertaining way is to cough up the $300 to attend the hugely popular “Cabaret” at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

The shining Voice Fellows will perform Broadway show tunes and classical favorites under the direction of Marilyn Horne, Warren Jones and the rest of the great voice faculty.

Directing the overall production again this year is the accomplished musical director, composer and songwriter Gerald Sternbach. The show will start at 6 p.m. Thursday.

